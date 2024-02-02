Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s portrait damaged in lorry collision, BJP suspects foul play (WATCH)

    In Shivnagar, Bidar, a lorry collided with a portrait of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Circle, sparking outrage from the BJP. Alleging intentional damage, the party demanded a thorough investigation. CCTV footage led police to identify the vehicle, and a case was filed at New Town Police Station. Investigation is ongoing.

    Karnataka: Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's portrait damaged in lorry collision, BJP suspects foul play (WATCH)
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    An unfortunate incident that unfolded in Shivnagar, Bidar, the iconic Atal Circle bore witness to a shocking event last night as a lorry collided with a portrait of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns, alleging that the incident was a deliberate act, leading to protests and calls for immediate action against the responsible parties.

    The atmosphere of Shivnagar's Atal Circle was shattered when a lorry, under mysterious circumstances, collided with a portrait of the revered late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The incident occurred last night, leaving the BJP in uproar, claiming that the collision was intentional.

    The BJP, staunch in its demand for justice, has urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take swift action against those deemed responsible for the deliberate collision. Party members gathered in protest, expressing their outrage over what they believed was a targeted attack on the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, providing a detailed account of the events leading up to the collision. In response to the BJP's fervent plea for justice, the police promptly reviewed the CCTV footage to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    Acting promptly, the police identified the vehicle involved in the collision based on its number plate and proceeded to file a case at the New Town Police Station. The investigative process is now underway to ascertain the motives behind the incident and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

