Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: Top quotes of former PM

India News
If India is not secular, then India is not India at all. Let no one challenge India's secularism.
Sarkarein aayengi, jayengi; partiyan banengi bigadengi, Magar ye desh rehna chaiye!
I dream of an India that is prosperous, strong and caring. An India, that regains a place of honour in the comity of great nations.
Terrorism has become a festering wound. It is an enemy of humanity.
Our nuclear weapons are meant purely as a deterrent against nuclear adventure by an adversary.
Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity.
I have a vision of India: An India free of hunger and fear, an India free of illiteracy and want.
My poet's heart gives me strength to face political problems, particularly those which have a bearing on my conscience.