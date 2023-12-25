India News

Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: Top quotes of former PM

Image credits: Getty

Secular India

 If India is not secular, then India is not India at all. Let no one challenge India's secularism.

Image credits: Facebook

Nation should always exist at any cost

Sarkarein aayengi, jayengi; partiyan banengi bigadengi, Magar ye desh rehna chaiye!

Image credits: Facebook

Dream of India

I dream of an India that is prosperous, strong and caring. An India, that regains a place of honour in the comity of great nations.

Image credits: Getty

Terrorism

Terrorism has become a festering wound. It is an enemy of humanity.

Image credits: Getty

Nuclear Weapon

Our nuclear weapons are meant purely as a deterrent against nuclear adventure by an adversary.

Image credits: Getty

Victory and Defeat

Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity.

Image credits: Getty

Vision of India

I have a vision of India: An India free of hunger and fear, an India free of illiteracy and want.

Image credits: Getty

Poet's heart

My poet's heart gives me strength to face political problems, particularly those which have a bearing on my conscience.

Image credits: Getty
