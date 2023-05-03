Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'My father Yediyurappa is a legend in Karnataka politics... there are a lot of expectations from me'

    "I have to take everybody with me, consider everyone as one family. That is a big challenge. There are a lot of expectations from me as well," said Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. 

    Karnataka Elections 2023: BY Vijayendra Shikaripura gave strength to my father Yediyurappa
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2023, 3:44 PM IST

    It is a great opportunity considering I am contesting my first election, said Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka Vice President B Y Vijayendra while speaking to Asianet News Network during his election campaign. 

    Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, is contesting the Karnataka assembly elections from Shikaripura. He said: "It is a great opportunity. I never expected that I am going to contest my first election from Shikaripura. This constituency has given strength to Yediyurappaji for the last 30-40 years. So, it is a dream come true for me to contest my first election from such a constituency."

    Asked about the advice that his father gave him as he contests his first election, Vijayendra said: "My father is a legend in Karnataka politics. And the strength of Yediyurappaji is not limited to one particular community. Yediyurappaji is one leader in Karnataka who has been accepted by every community and every religion as well. In Shikaripura, even minorities -- be it Muslims or Christians -- they support Yediyurappaji. So moving forward, I have to take a lesson from this. I have to take everybody with me, and consider everyone as one family. That is a big challenge. There are a lot of expectations from me as well."

    Vijayendra denied that the exit of senior leaders, who had been denied election tickets by the BJP high command, would impact the party's prospects in the state.

    He said, "Absolutely not. Nothing is going to happen. On May 13, the day of the counting, you will realize our leadership has done a very good job by replacing these senior leaders and giving way to youngsters. On May 13, I am sure, and so is our party leadership, that BJP is going to come back to power."

    Karnataka Election 2023: Eshwarappa lists 3 reasons why BJP will get absolute majority

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 3:44 PM IST
