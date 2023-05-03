Karnataka Election 2023: Eshwarappa lists 3 reasons why BJP will get absolute majority (WATCH)

Former Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has listed three reasons why the Bharatiya Janata Party would succeed in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election. The five-time member of the legislative assembly from Shivamogga in central Karnataka, who was denied a ticket this time around by the BJP, spoke to Asianet News Network.

Speaking to Asianet News Network while campaigning in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said: "There are three reasons why we will succeed. First, we have popular leaders in Karnataka. There is no leadership in Congress. Rahul Gandhi may come here, but he is not a crowd-puller. Secondly, our organisation works from the booth level to the state level. Lastly, our achievements both at the Centre and state government levels and even at the district level. The people of Karnataka will give (BJP) absolute majority in this election."

Eshwarappa, who got a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was denied a ticket to contest for the sixth time, also clarified his alleged controversial remarks where was reported to have said that the BJP does not need votes from Muslims to win the election.

"I have not said that I do not want any Muslim votes. I said I do not want any anti-national Muslim votes; I want nationalistic Muslim votes. This is what I told the media. There may be some mischief here (hinting at the statement being misrepresented). All I said was I do not want anti-India Muslim votes," he said.

Over the exit of Lingayat heavyweights Laxman Savadi and Jagdish Shettar having an impact on the BJP's poll prospects in the community stronghold regions, the five-time member of the legislative assembly from Shivamogga in central Karnataka said: "Two people have gone out of the party. Laxman Savadi came from Janata Dal; I don't bother about him at all. But Shettar came from a Hindutva family. His father, Shivappa Shettar was a Jan Sangh leader, mayor of Hubli-Dharwad and an MLA from the BJP. We are pained by Jagdish's decision to walk out... why he went out? Because he is a six-time MLA from BJP. We had given him a Speaker post. We had given the Leader of Opposition Party post. We had given him ministerial positions and even the chief minister's post. That is why it is painful. This is a loss for Jagdish Shettar, not for the BJP or the nation."

Eshwarappa had received a phone call from the Prime Minister after the party denied him a ticket. In a video, Prime Minister is heard telling the veteran leader over the phone that the latter had demonstrated commitment to the party and that he was very happy with the MLA.

Eshwarappa assured Prime Minister Modi that he would campaign for the party's nominee from his constituency, Channabasappa. Karnataka will vote on May 10 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on May 13.