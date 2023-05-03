Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Eshwarappa lists 3 reasons why BJP will get absolute majority (WATCH)

    Former Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has listed three reasons why the Bharatiya Janata Party would succeed in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election. The five-time member of the legislative assembly from Shivamogga in central Karnataka, who was denied a ticket this time around by the BJP, spoke to Asianet News Network.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Eshwarappa lists 3 reasons why BJP will get absolute majority WATCH
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    Former Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has listed three reasons why the Bharatiya Janata Party would succeed in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election. 

    Speaking to Asianet News Network while campaigning in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said: "There are three reasons why we will succeed. First, we have popular leaders in Karnataka. There is no leadership in Congress. Rahul Gandhi may come here, but he is not a crowd-puller. Secondly, our organisation works from the booth level to the state level. Lastly, our achievements both at the Centre and state government levels and even at the district level. The people of Karnataka will give (BJP) absolute majority in this election."

    Eshwarappa, who got a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was denied a ticket to contest for the sixth time, also clarified his alleged controversial remarks where was reported to have said that the BJP does not need votes from Muslims to win the election.

    "I have not said that I do not want any Muslim votes. I said I do not want any anti-national Muslim votes; I want nationalistic Muslim votes. This is what I told the media. There may be some mischief here (hinting at the statement being misrepresented). All I said was I do not want anti-India Muslim votes," he said.

    Over the exit of Lingayat heavyweights Laxman Savadi and Jagdish Shettar having an impact on the BJP's poll prospects in the community stronghold regions, the five-time member of the legislative assembly from Shivamogga in central Karnataka said: "Two people have gone out of the party. Laxman Savadi came from Janata Dal; I don't bother about him at all. But Shettar came from a Hindutva family. His father, Shivappa Shettar was a Jan Sangh leader, mayor of Hubli-Dharwad and an MLA from the BJP. We are pained by Jagdish's decision to walk out... why he went out? Because he is a six-time MLA from BJP. We had given him a Speaker post. We had given the Leader of Opposition Party post. We had given him ministerial positions and even the chief minister's post. That is why it is painful. This is a loss for Jagdish Shettar, not for the BJP or the nation."

    Eshwarappa had received a phone call from the Prime Minister after the party denied him a ticket. In a video, Prime Minister is heard telling the veteran leader over the phone that the latter had demonstrated commitment to the party and that he was very happy with the MLA.

    Eshwarappa assured Prime Minister Modi that he would campaign for the party's nominee from his constituency, Channabasappa. Karnataka will vote on May 10 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on May 13.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen EXCLUSIVE Those criticising without watching the film are hypocrites

    'The Kerala Story' Director Sudipto Sen EXCLUSIVE: 'Those criticising without watching the film are hypocrites

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congressman Jagadish Shettar still backs BJP? AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congressman Jagadish Shettar still backs BJP?

    IPL 2023: No matter is Virat Kohli and Gambhir for us - UP Uttar Pradesh Police epic viral tweet has netizens chuckling-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'No matter is Virat and Gambhir for us' - UP Police's epic viral tweet has netizens chuckling

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress slams BJP double engine pitch says May 10 poll to propel derailed engine gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress slams BJP's 'double engine' pitch, says poll to propel 'derailed' engine

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi in Mudbidri, says 'Congress is enemy of peace and development' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi in Mudbidri, says 'Congress is enemy of peace and development'

    Recent Stories

    Be like Virat Kohli: The Ultimate whole day diet plan a sportsperson cannot refuse-msw

    Be like Virat Kohli: The Ultimate whole day diet plan a sportsperson cannot refuse

    The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen EXCLUSIVE Those criticising without watching the film are hypocrites

    'The Kerala Story' Director Sudipto Sen EXCLUSIVE: 'Those criticising without watching the film are hypocrites

    Citadel Anand Mahindra reviews Priyanka Chopra's latest Prime Video series; here's what he said RBA

    Citadel: Anand Mahindra reviews Priyanka Chopra's latest Prime Video series; here's what he said

    Apple and Google team up together to address unwanted tracking details here gcw

    Apple and Google team up together to address unwanted tracking

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: PT Usha meets protesting grapplers, guarantees complete support-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: PT Usha meets protesting grapplers, guarantees complete support

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon