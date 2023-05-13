Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress asks all MLAs to reach Bengaluru today

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: As the counting for the high-stake Karnataka assembly election 2023 began on Saturday, the Congress has directed all of its MLAs to arrive in Bengaluru.

    First Published May 13, 2023, 9:49 AM IST

    As the counting is underway in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress has directed all of its MLAs to arrive in Bengaluru on Saturday.

    While the Congress dominates lead in 108 Karnataka assembly seats in early trends, celebrations broke out at the Congress office in New Delhi with several seen dancing to Bhangra beats. A party needs 113 seats to form government in Karnataka.

    Yathindra Siddaramiah, a leader in the Congress and the son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, voiced confidence in the party's ability to secure an absolute majority and take control on its own. He said that his father ought to be appointed chief minister for the benefit of Karnataka.

    The counting began at 8 am in 36 centres across the state amid elaborate security arrangements in place, especially in and around the counting centres to avoid any untoward incidents, official sources told PTI.

    The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress. The Congress has put in a lot of effort to seize control from the BJP, which is trying to end the 38-year pattern of alternating governments and keep its hold on the state.

    Several roadshows, rallies, and electoral campaigns were held by leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge. Since 1985, no incumbent administration in Karnataka has won reelection after serving a full five-year term. 

    The magic number, the majority mark, that the parties are hoping to crack is 113 in the state with 224 assembly constituencies.

