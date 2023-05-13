Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Will Congress move its MLAs to resort? DK Shivakumar responds

Congress Legislature Party leader and former CM Siddaramaiah, who is down swelling in his hand and is being treated by doctors, was in touch with the party leaders from his residence. Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has said the party will not be moving any of its MLAs to a resort until the assembly election results are announced on Saturday (May 13). On Thursday and Friday, the top leaders of the Congress held two crucial meetings.

Speaking to reporters on Friday night, Shivakumar said "wait for the results" when asked if the Congress was contemplating sending its MLAs to a resort. "We are just doing our job. Let's wait for the results," said DK Shivakumar after a party meeting.

Congress Legislature Party leader and former CM Siddaramaiah, who is down swelling in his hand and is being treated by doctors, was in touch with the party leaders from his residence.

Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly.

Earlier today, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that the JD(S) is a small party and there is no demand for him to other party leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, "Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development."

On May 10, Karnataka witnessed a tight triangular contest with the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) as key parties in fray. Most of the exit polls showed the Congress having an edge.