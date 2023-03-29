Karnataka Election 2023: Retaining power in state will help BJP maintain momentum

The BJP emerged as the largest party in 2018 but was short of majority, following which the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress joined hands to form the Government with JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy becoming Chief Minister.

Retaining power in Karnataka is expected to help BJP maintain the momentum of its winning streak and give the party confidence to sail through the upcoming polls in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan later this year.

Whirlwind visits of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and national President JP Nadda to the poll-bound State has no doubt given the party a leg-up in campaigning but it's up against a combative Congress which has sought to make corruption a central theme of the political narrative.

The BJP state unit is banking on the party's central leadership to shore up its prospects in the May 10 Assembly polls as it fights anti-incumbency.

The party had taken out 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' covering almost all the constituencies in recent weeks as part of preparations for the polls. However, it suffered a set-back as two of its MLCs quit the party and joined the Congress recently.

But it formed the Government in July 2019 with the help of 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs who resigned and joined forces with the BJP.

Here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of the BJP.