    BJP says it will return to power with 'thumping majority' in Karnataka

    Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the notification for the elections to the 224-member assembly will be issued on April 13 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be April 20.

    PTI News
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 6:51 PM IST

    The BJP will return to power with a "thumping majority" in Karnataka under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa, the party asserted on Wednesday after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the state polls.

    The party also said it will go alone into the polls and there are no talks underway for an alliance. Union minister Pralhad Joshi, an MP from Karnataka's Dharwad seat, asserted the BJP will return to power on the strength of the development work its government in the state has done "under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

    The Election Commission announced that assembly elections will be held in Karnataka on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the notification for the elections to the 224-member assembly will be issued on April 13 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be April 20.

    "In view of the work that our double-engine government has done for the development of the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am fully confident that BJP will return to power with full majority in Karnataka under the leadership of Yediyurappa ji and Bommai ji," Joshi told reporters in Parliament complex.

    "Last time, we were short by 5-6 seats," he added. When asked if the BJP is holding talks with the JD(S) to forge an alliance, BJP general secretary and in-charge for Karnataka Arun Singh said, "No. No. We are fighting on our own strength."

    "The BJP is putting up a strong fight against the JD(S) in their areas. It's because Karnataka has never been benefited by the JD(S)," he told reporters outside Parliament complex.

    Talking about the party's poll preparations, Singh said the party is "completely ready" for the electoral fight and record "a thumping victory".

    "With all these preparations, I can say people of Karnataka is going to extend their support to the BJP and once again our government is going to be formed with a thumping majority," Singh said.

    He claimed that neither the Congress nor the JD(S) are there "on the ground". "They are not going to come anywhere (near us)," said the BJP leader.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 6:51 PM IST
