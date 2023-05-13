Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Has Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's prayers been answered?

Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen at a temple in Shimla this morning, as votes were counted in Karnataka. As Congress takes the lead, it seems Priyanka Gandhi's prayers have been answered.

As votes are being tallied in Karnataka, Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen at a temple in Shimla. Priyanka Gandhi "prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country and Karnataka" at the Hanuman temple in Shimla's Jakhu. She sought blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people.

In Karnataka, the Congress quickly took the lead and quickly passed the halfway point in just over an hour. The BJP and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) looked to have lost ground to the party, which appeared to have made significant gains.

Congress leaders expressed confidence that the party would end up with more than 130 seats in the 224-member assembly.

"Karnataka's citizens have spoken, and it is certain that we will build the nation with a large majority. The Prime Minister's divisive and antagonistic campaign did not succeed," according to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, as the party gains ground in the Karnataka election results.

Meanwhile, party workers of the Congress gathered at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, as the counting of votes for the Karnataka assembly elections continues and the party maintains a lead over the BJP. They raise slogans and wave party flags in support of the Congress.

