Quoting Iranian officials, Kashmir Student Union Member Syed Hussain said Iran will avenge the 'martyrdom' of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with an 'unprecedented war' against Israel and the US after he was killed in a joint strike.

'Unprecedented War' on Israel, US Promised

Syed Hussain, Kashmir Student Union Member, on Sunday said that Iran will avenge the "martyrdom" of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with an "unprecedented war," as Israel has "crossed all limits", quoting Iranian authorities. Khamenei died following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. Condemning his death, Syed Hussain said that Israel has crossed all boundaries and amplified the Iranian leaders' call for a larger offensive against Israel and the US.

"Iran has now said that they will be starting an offensive, because till now they have never done an offensive strike on Israel or any of America's bases. But after the martyrdom of our beloved leader, because Israel has crossed all the limits, all the boundaries, there will be an offensive," he said.

"As per the Iranian leaders and Iranian officials, they have said that this will be the start of the end of this war, and it will be an unprecedented war, and it will be devastating for Israel and American bases in the Gulf countries," he added.

'Unprovoked Joint Offensive' Accusation

He further accused Israel and the US of an unprovoked joint offensive, dismantling the then ongoing negotiations with Iran, which led to the killing of Khamenei and his family. "It was said that a negotiation between America and Iran is going on. And all of a sudden, there was an offensive from Israel and the US jointly. And in this offensive, our beloved leader Ayatollah Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei was martyred with his whole family and all other officials," he stated.

Tribute to Khamenei

Lauding Khamenei's life, he said that the "protest is not against Israel and America only" but against all those "oppressors who are doing oppression throughout the world." "Our beloved leader, he practically led his life like Ali and died like Hussain," he said.

Iran in Mourning Amid Heightened Tensions

This comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence.

Succession and an Uncertain Future

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. Attention is focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. However, meeting under wartime conditions is difficult, and the question remains, who "owns" the future of the Republic--the clerics or the Revolutionary Guard-- the most urgent cliffhanger. (ANI)