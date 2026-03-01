Following the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict and subsequent airspace closures, hundreds of flights have been cancelled in India. Major airports in Delhi and Mumbai are severely affected, with numerous international airlines also suspending operations.

Widespread Flight Cancellations Across India

As most of the countries in the Middle-East closed their airspace after the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, the flight operations in India have been severely impacted. As of now, a total of 100 flights, 60 departing flights and 40 arriving flights, have been cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, according to sources.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Similarly, 125 flights, 67 departing flights and 58 arriving flights have also been cancelled at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, according to airport sources.

At Tiruchirappalli International Airport, 17 arrivals and 16 departures have been cancelled for March 1 and 3 arrivals and 2 departures are cancelled for March 2. Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, Air India express have cancelled over 110 flights.

International Airlines Halt Operations

Meanwhile, International flights like Emirates have temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai up until 1500hrs UAE time on Monday, 2 March. Flight operations at Hamad International Airport in Doha remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace SriLankan Airlines has also cancelled 12 flights due to the closure of the airspace in the region.

Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate; Supreme Leader Reportedly Killed

This comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes.

National Mourning and Heightened Security in Iran

The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence.

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. (ANI)