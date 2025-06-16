A man was stabbed to death while trying to resist the snatching of his mobile phone and other personal belongings in Delhi.

Delhi Police have nabbed three minors for a robbery cum murder case in which the victim was stabbed to death while trying to resist the snatching of his mobile phone and other personal belongings, said the police. Acting swiftly on available leads, the police team apprehended the juveniles involved and recovered the weapon of offence--a dagger--along with the deceased's wallet and ID card from their possession. The CCLs had committed the crime with the intent to earn easy money in order to fulfil their personal desires and sustain a lavish lifestyle beyond their means, said the police.

According to Delhi Police, on 10 June, information was received at PS Ashok Vihar from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding the admission of a person named Amit Kumar, who had been brought in injured condition after being stabbed by unknown assailants.

Acting swiftly, police personnel from PS Ashok Vihar reached the hospital, where it was found that the victim had sustained two deep stab wounds on the right side of his chest. Despite medical efforts, Amit Kumar tragically succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment.

In the absence of any eyewitness or immediate clues, the matter was considered as a blind murder case, and a case was registered vide FIR No. 325/25 U/s 103(1) BNS and investigation was taken up.

Team of PS Ashok Vihar analysed technical surveillance, conducted extensive local inquiries, and reviewed CCTV footage from the area surrounding the crime scene. Based on this route, local intelligence was developed, and informers were activated to gather further leads. As a result of sustained efforts, the accused persons were identified and apprehended.

Upon sustained questioning, the apprehended juveniles confessed to their involvement in the present murder case. They admitted that they had attempted to snatch the victim's mobile phone, and when the victim resisted, they stabbed him and fled the scene with his mobile phone and other personal belongings. Based on their disclosure, the weapon of offence--a dagger--along with the deceased's wallet and ID card, was recovered from their possession, said the police.