Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress encourages riots in society whenever it comes to power,' says JP Nadda

    The BJP national president also talked about the reservation issue that stoked controversy in the state, Nadda said that if the reservation of people belonging to the SC community is increased by 2 percent, `then the reservation for the tribal community will be increased by 4 percent.

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday (April 30) alleged that Congress "encourages riots" in society whenever the party gains power. Addressing a public rally in the poll-bound Karnataka, Nadda said that the BJP-led government has been committed to working for the development of the poor, farmers and women of the state.

    "Our government is committed to working for the development of the poor, farmers, and women of the state. We have empowered the woman of the state. Whenever Congress comes to power, it encourages riots in society," Nadda said.

    Nadda further attacked the Congress, and said, "I have been asking for the past 5 days - why do they not give an answer on the big scams during the Siddaramaiah government? DK Shivakumar is out on bail - why do they not answer it? How do they get the courage to speak on corruption? People of Karnataka know everything well."

    The BJP national president also talked about the reservation issue that stoked controversy in the state, Nadda said that if the reservation of people belonging to the SC community is increased by 2 percent, `then the reservation for the tribal community will be increased by 4 percent.

    "Our government is working to advance the villages, poor, deprived, afflicted, exploited, Dalits, women, and farmers. If we are talking about economic development, then we have also given importance to social justice from a social point of view," Nadda said.

