Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi to address BJP cadre on April 27; campaign blitz from April 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 50 lakh activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party on April 27. He will be addressing the party cadre in virtual mode ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled for May 10.

BJP activists from 58,000 booths will take part in this call, and the Prime Minister is expected to boost the morale of the candidates. A day later, on April 28, Prime Minister Modi will hold a campaign rally at the old Mysore region which is the stronghold of the Janata Dal-Secular.

In total, 20 rallies and roadshows have been planned. Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend five roadshows, including a 10 km roadshow in Bengaluru. Even though the route is not finalised, it is expected that the roadshow may be taken out from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Other roadshows are expected to be held in Kalaburagi and Hubballi.

PM Modi would also attend an event in Sringeri, which is a holy place in Karnataka and a border place for Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will have a roadshow at Devenahalli on April 21 at 3 pm.

