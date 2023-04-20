Karnataka Election 2023: In Koppal, Congress party's Amaregouda banks on development plank

Amaregouda said that the number of voters in this election is more than the last election and that the people of the area know about the development work carried out by him in the constituency.

Congress candidate Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur is confident of winning with a margin more than the votes he got in the last Karnataka assembly election.

Speaking to media persons after submitting nomination papers as a Congress candidate to the Election Officer Chidanandappa at the Tehsildar office of Kushtagi town in Koppal district, Amaregouda said that the number of voters in this election is more than the last election and that the people of the area know about the development work carried out by him in the constituency.

Amaregouda also said that he is confident that the people of our constituency will vote him to victory in this election with the highest margin of votes.

"This is my last assembly election. Since senior politicians in all political parties are retiring, I will also call it a day. If I get a chance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, I will try," he said.

"The recent joining of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi has added strength to the party and it will help boost our victory chances in the constituency," he said, adding that there is a plan to invite the two leaders to Hanumasagara town and hold a big event soon.

Former MLA Hasanasabha Dotihala said that the victory of Amaregouda, who is contesting from the Congress party, is certain, and that he had brought development projects worth Rs 1500 crores to the constituency. He said that activists should take the initiative to make Amaregouda an MLA again from the constituency.

At Thursday's election rally, former MLAs Hasanasaba Dotihal, Shekar Gowda Malipatil, Malathi Nayak, Vishwanath Kannur, Shankar Gowda Vakil, Amaregowda Patil, Ladlemashaka Dotihal, Prakash Rathoda, Shakuntala Hiremath, Chandru Nalatwada, Vasanth Alimani, Shivraj Kattimani, Shivshankar Gowda Kadur, Mahantesh Bandera, Muttanna Kardi, etc. were present.