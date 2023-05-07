Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi calls Gandhis a 'royal family', says they are working against India

Karnataka Election 2023: At the Nanjangud election rally, the Prime Minister also said Congress's ''royal family'' encourages international forces to interfere in the country's affairs. When it comes to working against India's interests, Congress's 'royal family' is at the forefront.

In his final election speech in Karnataka on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Gandhi family a "royal family that works against the interests of the country." This comes after Sonia Gandhi remarked in a speech on Saturday that Karnataka's sovereignty and integrity must be safeguarded, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised as a separatist declaration. The Prime Minister's attack on the Gandhis comes as he wraps up his Karnataka campaign.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said, "In this election, Congress' royal family said that they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. Do they even know anything about sovereignty? They have been sitting in the parliament for years. Congress is trying to divide Karnataka from the country. I didn't think that their "Tukde-Tukde" gang problem will reach this level."

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Corruption, unemployment are real ‘terrorism’ in state, says Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing his last rally, PM Modi said these days, Congress is spreading fake guarantees among the public. Congress' biggest guarantee became a fraud during the time of Rajiv Gandhi because the whole work of Congress is a bundle of lies. He further said that these days all Indian citizens are amazed at how there are so many Vande Bharat trains. "This money is not of BJP, PM Modi but of the citizens of India," he added.

He further said, "I understand the feeling of every Kannadiga. Congress has a history of dividing brothers, making states fight among themselves, inciting communal violence and whenever they have done so, the people of India have come together to defeat them." Speaking further, PM Modi said to get political oxygen, they want to come to power in Karnataka at any cost and people of Karnataka will not forgive this sin of Congress.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi takes impromptu scooter ride with delivery boy in Bengaluru (WATCH)