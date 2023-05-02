Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi addresses rally in Chitradurga, says 'BJP fighting polls to make state No.1'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 2) addressed rally a in Chitradurga and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting the assembly elections in Karnataka to make the state No. 1.

    Addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "I congratulate the Karnataka BJP team for bringing such a development-oriented manifesto for the election. BJP is fighting the assembly elections in Karnataka to make the state No. 1."

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases manifesto; ban on Bajrang Dal, free travel for women & more

    "So many people attending the event reflect the decisions of the people of Karnataka: Ee Bariya Sarkara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara," PM Modi said.

    "This is Karnataka's first election in Amrit Kaal. It will decide the trajectory of Karnataka's growth for the next 25 years. We wish to make Karnataka the growth engine of India," the prime minister said.

    Earlier today, the Congress released its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections to repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government in Karnataka within one year of coming to power in the state.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi hails BJP manifesto, Congress calls it 'JhootLoot Moneyfesto'

    In the manifesto for the polls released by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the state unit chief DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah and others, the party reiterated its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

    The Congress in the manifesto promised to "repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government within one year of coming to power."

    The manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) includes the Shakti scheme which will provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/ BMTC buses and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which each woman head of the family will receive Rs 2,000.

    Karnataka Election 2023: From UCC to 'Poshane Scheme', a look at major promises in BJP's manifesto

