'I am responsible...' Atiq Ahmed on Asad's death, requests officials to let him attend son's last rites

Atiq Ahmed expressed anguish at the murder of his son Asad, who was slain by police during an encounter, and blamed himself for his son's death. While being transported to Naini prison, the mobster pleaded with officials to let him attend his son's last rites.

Atiq Ahmed blamed himself for his son Asad's death in an April 13 encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). According to reports, the gangster-turned-politician showed anguish after learning of his son's incident and stated, "I am responsible." It was also said that Atiq Ahmad broke down in Prayagraj court when he learnt about the death of his son and one of his aides, Ghulam.

While being transported to Naini prison, the gangster pleaded with officials to allow him to attend his son's death rituals, according to India Today. However, it has been said that Atiq Ahmed will not be permitted to attend his son Asad's last rites and members of his wife's family may claim the body.

On March 28, an MP-MLA court convicted Atiq Ahmad and sentenced him to harsh life imprisonment in the kidnapping of now-dead Umesh Pal. According to the charge sheet submitted by the UP Police, the criminal has admitted to having direct contacts with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Asad Amhed and his accomplice Ghulam, both sought in the Umesh Pal murder case, were slain by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) near Jhansi on Thursday.

During a news briefing, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar stated that there was shooting from both sides and that the suspects, Asad and Ghulam, suffered injuries before dying. The police had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on Asad and Ghulam.

