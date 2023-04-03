Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'CBI's responsibility is to free India from corruption': PM Modi at agency's Diamond Jubilee celebrations

    The CBI was formed with limited jurisdiction and was focused mainly on combating corruption and economic offences. Over the years, it has grown to become one of the most prominent and multifaceted investigative agencies in India.

    CBI responsibility is to free India from corruption PM Modi at agency Diamond Jubilee celebrations
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 3) addressed the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of CBI and said that CBI has given hope and strength to the common citizen. The Prime Minister also said that people hold protests to demand CBI inquiry as the agency has emerged as a brand for justice.

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that India cannot move forward without professional and efficient Institutions like CBI. "From bank frauds to wildlife-related frauds, the CBI's scope of work has increased manifold, but the main responsibility of the CBI is to make the country corruption free," PM Modi said.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation is India's premier investigative agency. It was established on April 1, 1963, based on a resolution passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was formed with limited jurisdiction and was focused mainly on combating corruption and economic offences. Over the years, it has grown to become one of the most prominent and multifaceted investigative agencies in India, with powers to investigate a wide range of crimes in addition to corruption and economic offences.

    The agency operates under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and it is headed by a director who reports directly to the Prime Minister.

    The agency has been instrumental in solving many high-profile cases and continues to play a crucial role in maintaining public trust and confidence in Law Enforcement in India.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
