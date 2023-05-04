Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader DK Shivakumar promises to build Anjaneya temples across state

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened the promised ban on Bajrang Dal to locking up Hanuman and his devotees, former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa burnt the Congress manifesto, and Bajrang Dal activists tore the Congress document, hit it with slippers and held rallies in several parts of the state demonstrating their protest.

In poll-bound Karnataka, Lord Hanuman has taken centre stage as the Congress went on the defensive and promised to construct and renovate Hanuman temples across the state, after outraged pro-Hindu outfits vented their anger over the party's promise to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal in its manifesto two days ago.

Hindutva outfits have also decided to chant Hanuman Chalisa, the 40 couplets authored by 16th Century saint-poet Goswami Tulsidas in Awadhi, a dialect of Hindi.

With emotions running high, Congress felt the heat. All the issues around which the grand old party wanted to fight the May 10 assembly elections have been put on the backburner as party state president DK Shivakumar in damage control mode took up a temple run.

At Chamundi Hill in Mysuru after paying obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the Goddess of Mysuru, as well as Anjaneya, Shivakumar promised to either build more Hanuman temples or renovate the existing ones all over the state.

The temples of Lord Rama's escort Anjaneya (Hanuman) are everywhere. We have constructed Anjaneya temples, and we too are his devotees, especially we Kannadigas in this state where there are evidence to show that Anjaneya was born here, Shivakumar, who is contesting the election from Kanakapura constituency in Ramanagara, told reporters.

He added that the Congress was committed to strengthening Anjaneya temples and the ideals of Lord Hanuman.

"We are coming out with programmes. Congress will formulate special policies for the development of all the important Anjaneya temples especially those historic places associated with Anjaneya," the state Congress chief said.

"We will formulate policies and programmes named after Anjaneya in all the Taluks of the state that will instil strength among youths to tread on the ideals of Hanuman," he added.

Swearing on Goddess Chamundeshwari, he said Congress would establish the Anjanadri Development Board.

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for politicising God, he sought to know how many Anjaneya temples did the BJP construct. "My BJP friends including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are trying to use the name of God for political gain. They are playing with the emotions, Shivakumar alleged.

According to him, there are at least 25 Anjaneya temples between Bengaluru and Mysuru which were constructed by the first chief minister of the state Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who was a Congress leader.

"Did BJP construct just one temple? They are trying to encash it, which no one will listen. They are trying to mislead people, which will not happen. Congress will come to power. We will build all the temples that are linked to Rama and Anjaneya," Shivakumar said.

The monkey God became the talking point in the state after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his public meeting in Hospet, the district headquarters town of the newly carved district Vijayanagara, called the Congress's promise of banning Bajrang Dal an attempt to "lock up" Hanuman and his devotees who chant Jai Bajrangbali'.

(With inputs from PTI)