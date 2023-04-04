Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress chief DK Shivakumar booked for throwing Rs 500 notes at rally

    DK Shivakumar is fighting the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections from the Kanakapura assembly constituency and is hoping to take on the chief minister role if the grand old party comes back to power.

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Mandya rural police on Tuesday (April 4) booked Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for throwing currency notes of Rs 500 denomination at the crowd during a rally last week. A court in Mandya directed the police department to book the CM aspirant after a complaint was filed by the Election Commission in this regard.

    On March 28, a video of the senior Congress leader during the party's Praja Dhwani Yatra made rounds on social media and showed him throwing the Rs 500 notes at the supporters gathered around his vehicle. The incident occurred near Bevinahalli in Srirangapatna and prompted sharp reactions from the ruling BJP, with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also hitting out at the KPCC chief.

    "Here is a perfect example of how the president of the KPCC, DK Shivakumar, treats people. See how he is throwing money at the artists. People of Karnataka are not beggars," CM Bommai said.

    Based on the Election Commission's complaint, a non-cognisable offence was registered against Shivakumar. The Congress leader has also been receiving frequent summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

    DK Shivakumar is fighting the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections from the Kanakapura assembly constituency and is hoping to take on the chief minister role if the grand old party comes back to power.

    Earlier, Shivakumar had expressed confidence in the party's preparedness for the upcoming polls, saying, "Congress is ready for elections, we want this govt to be dismissed. Karnataka will go into assembly polls on May 10.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
