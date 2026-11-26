Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has ordered officials to fast-track teacher recruitment, aiming to issue appointment orders by March-April and ensure new teachers join by June, alongside addressing various staff grievances.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday directed department officials to speed up the recruitment process for government school teachers, complete the examination process by January, issue appointment orders by March-April, and ensure that new teachers join duty by June when schools reopen. He gave the strict instruction at an important meeting held on Thursday at the Samagra Shikshana Karnataka office, chaired by him, with senior department officials and Legislative Council members. He directed Rashmi Mahesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of School Education, to complete the recruitment within the fixed timeline.

The meeting held a lengthy discussion on various problems faced by teachers and staff of aided primary, high schools and pre-university colleges. The meeting mainly discussed bringing aided employees, who were notified before April 1, 2006, but received appointment orders later, under the Old Pension Scheme on the lines of government employees; implementation of the High Court order regarding notional pay for employees of aided educational institutions; and filling up vacancies in aided schools and colleges that have remained vacant since 2015 without delay Similarly, discussions were held on filling vacancies in aided primary schools lying vacant since 1998, implementing the report of the House Committee appointed to simplify the recognition renewal process of schools, and rectifying injustice in granting 15, 20 and 25-year time-bound promotions to teachers and lecturers promoted from primary schools to high schools and PU colleges.

Other issues discussed included extending the Arogya Sanjeevini health scheme, available to government employees, to aided employees; extending menstrual leave given to women government employees to aided women staff; and reducing the additional burden on teachers of government, aided and unaided schools due to record maintenance and uploading of online records along with teaching work. Members also requested recruitment of physical education teachers and lecturers in government primary and high schools and PU colleges, providing grants to Kannada medium schools established after 1995, extending the bilingual policy to aided schools, and cancelling the fine imposed for admission of children in aided schools and colleges.

Minister Madhu Bangarappa responded positively to all the issues raised in the meeting and directed the concerned officials to examine them quickly and take necessary action. Legislative Council member A.P. Ranganath requested the minister to provide health insurance facility from the government to teachers of unaided schools and colleges also. Responding positively, the minister asked him to submit a written request and assured that he would discuss it with the Health Minister and take an appropriate decision.

Former Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said, "It is meaningful that you are the son of S. Bangarappa. As Education Minister, you are doing better work than me. It is commendable that you called a meeting so quickly, listened to our problems and responded. My heartfelt congratulations to you," openly praising the minister's style of functioning. MLC S.L. Bhojegowda said today's meeting was very meaningful. He said it was a matter of happiness that the minister not only responded to their problems but also suggested solutions on the spot for some issues. He said Minister Madhu Bangarappa listened to all problems with great care and thanked him on behalf of everyone.