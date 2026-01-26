A woman farmer named Kannamma was allegedly tied to a pole and assaulted in GR Nagar village of Hanur taluk, Karnataka, after cattle damaged her crop. The attack was recorded on a mobile phone and went viral on social media.

A disturbing incident from Karnataka has shocked many people after a woman farmer was allegedly tied to a pole and assaulted by members of a neighbouring family. The incident took place in GR Nagar village of Hanur taluk and came to public notice after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

The victim has been identified as Kannamma, a woman farmer who had cultivated horse gram on her agricultural land. According to police sources, cattle belonging to a woman named Selvi entered Kannamma’s field and damaged the crop.

This incident reportedly led to a fresh argument between the two families. Police said the families had earlier disputes as well, which made the situation worse.

Woman tied to pole and assaulted

During the heated confrontation, Selvi, Manju, and Angamuthu allegedly tied Kannamma to a pole and assaulted her. The attack was carried out in full view and showed clear violence against the woman.

A mobile phone was used to record the incident. The video was later shared widely on social media platforms, drawing strong public reaction and concern.

Police action after video goes viral

After receiving information about the incident, Ramapura Police rushed to the village. They took Selvi, Manju, and Angamuthu into custody for questioning.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the assault, and police have started a detailed investigation into the matter.

Senior police officer visits village

Chamarajnagar Superintendent of Police Muthuraj also visited GR Nagar village. He inspected the spot where the incident occurred and reviewed the situation as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Police said further legal action will be taken based on the investigation and statements from those involved.