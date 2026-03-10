Several labourers are feared dead after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Gurugram. Separately, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of four women who died in a factory fire in Jind.

Several labourers are feared dead after a wall of an under-construction building in a residential society collapsed in the Sidhrawali area of Gurugram. Soon after getting the information, the Haryana police rushed to the site. Further details are awaited.

Jind factory fire: CM announces compensation

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic fire at a factory in Safidon, Jind. The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the Haryana detailed project report, CM Nayab Singh Saini expressed deep condolences over the tragic accident at the Safidon factory. Praying for departed souls, he expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to conduct a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The administration must ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

Four women had died after a fire broke out at a paint factory in Haryana's Jind, according to officials. Jind Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh has said that a case has been registered against the factory owner, while the cause of the fire is under investigation. (ANI)