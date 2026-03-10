Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the restored Nalla Cheruvu lake in Kukatpally, reaffirming his government's pledge to revive all water bodies in Hyderabad to mitigate flood risks and environmental issues caused by urbanisation.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the rejuvenated Nalla Cheruvu lake in Kukatpally and reiterated the state government's commitment to restoring water bodies across Hyderabad to address future urban challenges.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Protecting Hyderabad from Floods and Degradation

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister said the government is determined to revive lakes, ponds and tanks in the city to protect Hyderabad from flooding and environmental degradation. According to a press release, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to conserve natural resources as metropolitan cities face increasing pressure due to rapid urbanisation.

"Let us restore the glory of the Musi River and preserve other water bodies to save the city from flood threat in the future," Revanth Reddy said, adding that the government is committed to rejuvenating all tanks in the CURE region by removing encroachments.

Addressing Challenges and Public Response

The Chief Minister also said the state government would ensure justice to people who built houses near lakes and ponds, even as authorities remove encroachments as part of lake restoration and urban development initiatives. Addressing criticism over demolition drives undertaken for water body restoration, Revanth Reddy said the government remained focused on long-term environmental protection and city development.

He noted that local residents are now welcoming the revival of Nalla Cheruvu. "We maintained silence despite criticism during the revival of water bodies. Today we see smiles and appreciation from people after the restoration of Nalla Cheruvu," he said.

Future Development and Community Engagement

The Chief Minister also announced that the government will develop public amenities such as stalls for women vendors and playgrounds for children around restored lakes, said the release.

Revanth Reddy urged residents to bring their civic issues to his attention, assuring that the government would allocate adequate funds for development works. He also said development funds would be provided to all Assembly constituencies under the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency, irrespective of political considerations. (ANI)