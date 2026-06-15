The KPCC has launched an awareness campaign, 'Congress Nade Matadarara Kadege', on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party alleges BJP influence on the EC and will hold meetings across Karnataka to protect voters' rights.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has convened a large-scale awareness meeting to present the party's views on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to a party circular issued to colleagues.

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The Election Commission has already started the special summary revision of voter lists. From June 30, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits and distribute Enumeration Forms to voters, collect voter details, and submit them to the Election Commission.

Congress Alleges BJP Influence, Vows to Protect Voters

The letter states that the Congress have historically upheld democratic traditions, development, and especially the Constitution. However, it alleges that the BJP-led NDA government has influenced the Election Commission of India in several instances to misuse the institution for its own convenience and the party's victory.

"To protect genuine voter names from being deleted from the voter list, to ensure that our party supporters and sympathisers are not left out of the rolls, and to safeguard the spirit of democracy and the Constitution, the KPCC will work under AICC guidance to draw public attention and ensure the Election Commission discharges its duties impartially," it read.

'Congress Nade Matadarara Kadege' Campaign

In this backdrop, the Congress is organising state-wide SIR awareness programmes under the banner _'Congress Nade Matadarara Kadege'_ (Congress March Towards Voters).

The party said a successful SIR awareness programme was recently held in Devanahalli under the KPCC, involving ministers, MLAs, former MLAs, KPCC office-bearers, DCC/BCC presidents, elected representatives of local bodies, former members and others. The letter adds that progressive organisations and institutions have also extended support for the campaign.

The KPCC has formed an SIR Voter List Review Committee, and senior leaders and public representatives have been appointed as district-wise observers and analysts for the process.

To attract voter attention and caution the Election Commission, the Congress will hold large-scale SIR Jagrutha Samaveshas in four revenue divisions and in Mangaluru in the coastal region to present the party's views.

Awareness Meeting Schedule

The programs are being organised on the suggestion of AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President BK Hariprasad and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. As per the schedule announced by the party, the awareness meetings will be held in Mangaluru city on June 23, Hubballi city on June 25, Mysuru city on June 27, Kalaburagi city on June 29 and Bengaluru city on June 30 at 11 am.

Appealing for active participation to make the campaign programs successful, the party said AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President BK Hariprasad, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister and CWC member Siddaramaiah, KPCC Working President G.C. Chandrashekhar, other KPCC working presidents, ministers, and senior leaders will take part in these awareness programs titled "Congress's Walk Towards Voters".

The party has urged that necessary steps be taken to make the meetings successful in the interest of voters and the organisation. (ANI)