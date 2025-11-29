The BJP and JD(S) launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka Congress government, calling the breakfast meeting between CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar a 'breakup par makeup' act to hide internal rifts over power, not governance.

BJP's 'Breakup Par Makeup' Jibe

The BJP National Spokesperson took a swipe at the breakfast meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, calling it a "breakup par makeup" meeting and alleging that the two leaders were attempting to bury their internal rift by putting on a display of unity. The BJP National Spokesperson claimed that Congress's unity acts are fake and stated that this internal conflict is solely about power, not the people of Karnataka.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"This meeting was not a breakfast meeting. It was a break-up meeting and a 'Breakup Par Makeup' meeting. They were trying to fix their breakup with the breakfast of makeup and unity. INC stands for 'I Need to look at the Confusion.' They say there was no issue... Khadge has said there were so many issues that needed to be fixed... Parmeshwar has said that they can also make me CM. Virapa Moili has said that leadership is very irresponsible for allowing such issues to happen. So all of that was fake. We have also seen a tweet war between these two leaders. Today, they deserve the best actor and supporting actor awards for their acting in unity... Today, one thing is very clear: the people of Karnataka were not on the menu at this breakfast table... It was only about politics, not about people...," Poonawalla told ANI.

JD(S) Accuses Govt of Neglecting State Issues

Earlier today, the Janata Dal (Secular) also launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka Congress government, accusing it of political infighting and neglecting the state's pressing issues. In a post on X, the party alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar are focused on consolidating power and managing rival factions rather than addressing farmers' distress, school closures, rising prices, and infrastructural gaps.

"The high command needs to step in to even serve snacks in Congress! @INCIndia. The @INCKarnataka government, which came to power by giving false promises of providing good governance to the state and deceiving the people, has already split into factions for the sake of the chair in just 2.5 years. For the sake of power, @siddaramaiah and @DKShivakumar are feeding their herd of rival-turned-friendly MLAs and keeping an eye on them like hawks from dawn," the JD(S) said.

"In the state, farmers are facing hardship without support prices for their crops. Due to drought damage, falling prices of sugarcane and maize, the food providers have been left penniless," it added.

The JD(S) claimed that while the government indulges in high-profile meetings and ceremonial events, the ordinary people of Karnataka are left to bear the brunt of misgovernance."

"Amid price hikes, lack of infrastructure, thousands of government schools shut down, and no development, the common people are frustrated. Instead of addressing any of this, they're indulging in time-wasting CM-DCM breakfast meetings, high command meetings, supporter meetings, and temple runs for the chair, dragging the state's situation to rock bottom," the JD(S) added.

Congress Leaders Reaffirm Unity

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar met over an hour-long breakfast of Idli-Sambar and Upma on Saturday morning. Following the meeting, CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar reaffirmed cohesion and unity within the Congress party, saying that both leaders have decided to follow the party high command's decision and resolve any "confusion". (ANI)