    Karnataka Congress faces setback as Religious endowment amendment bill gets rejected in Legislative Council

    The proposed Hindu Religious Endowment Amendment Bill faced strong opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, leading to its rejection and dealing a blow to the Congress government's agenda. Despite efforts to secure passage, the bill failed due to a lack of support, highlighting challenges in navigating state governance dynamics.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

    The proposed Hindu Religious Endowment Amendment Bill faced a major setback, at the Karnataka Legislative Council,  dealing a blow to the Congress government's agenda. Amidst heated debates and uproar, the bill failed to garner enough support for passage, leading to its rejection in the council.

    The Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had introduced the contentious bill in the Legislative Assembly, triggering widespread opposition and protests, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite vehement objections, the bill managed to secure passage in the Assembly amidst chaotic scenes.

    However, the tide turned against the Congress in the Legislative Council, where the bill encountered stiff resistance from the opposition, including BJP members. The council proceedings were marked by intense exchanges, with BJP members chanting slogans while Congress counterparts rallied behind their cause.

    Minister Ramalinga Reddy, sensing the mounting pressure from the opposition, conceded to their demands and expressed willingness to reintroduce the bill on a subsequent session. However, Vice President Pranesh raised objections to this proposal, emphasizing procedural constraints.

    Deputy Speaker intervened, highlighting the protocol that once a bill has been deliberated upon, it cannot be postponed arbitrarily. Despite appeals from Congress leaders, including Ramalinga Reddy and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to reconsider, their pleas were met with resistance.

    As the session resumed after a brief adjournment for discussions, the Congress, facing a glaring lack of support, decided to put the Religious Endowment Bill to a vote. However, the outcome was not in their favour, as a significant number of BJP and opposition members rallied against it, leading to its defeat.

    With only five members from the ruling party present, the bill's fate was sealed by the overwhelming strength of the opposition. The rejection of the Religious Endowment Bill represents a significant setback for the Karnataka Congress, highlighting the challenges they face in pushing through their legislative agenda.

