Karnataka Congress demanded a CBI probe into the Ram Mandir donation row, seeking resignations of PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath. The party also urged the Centre to provide Rs 10,000 crore as drought relief and welcomed key party appointments.

KPCC demands probe into Ram Mandir donation row

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), at its general body meeting held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, passed a series of resolutions, including demand for CBI probe into the Ram Mandir donation row. In its resolution, the KPCC alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Trust constituted for the Ram Mandir and claimed that accounts for the donations collected had not been properly maintained. The resolution demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and punish those responsible, a CBI investigation into the matter, and sought the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging they should take moral responsibility.

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Seeks special drought relief for Karnataka

In another resolution, the KPCC urged the Centre to release Rs 10,000 crore as special drought relief assistance to Karnataka, citing deficient southwest monsoon rainfall, poor sowing, drying reservoirs, drinking water scarcity, fodder shortage, unemployment and migration in several regions of the state.

Party hails key leadership appointments

The KPCC welcomed the appointment of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), crediting him for leading the party to victories in the 2013 and 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and for strengthening the organisation during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Another resolution welcomed the appointments of B K Hariprasad as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President and D K Shivakumar as Chief Minister of Karnataka. The meeting expressed confidence that under their leadership, the Congress would strengthen its position and perform well in the upcoming local body elections, the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.