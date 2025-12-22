Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi following the NDA's landslide victory in the state polls. The meeting was described as a courtesy call to seek guidance for a 'developed Bihar'.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh was also present on the occasion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri @NitishKumar, Deputy CM, Shri @samrat4bjp and Union Minister, Shri @LalanSingh_1 met Prime Minister @narendramodi today. pic.twitter.com/PUBfVW5llj — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 22, 2025

In a post on X, Bihar Deputy CM Choudhary said, "Following the resounding mandate of the NDA in Bihar, today in New Delhi, a courtesy meeting took place with the world's most popular leader, the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, alongside Bihar's popular Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar ji. Under the guidance and leadership of the esteemed Modi ji, the country and Bihar are continuously progressing. During this time, valuable guidance was also received on the goals of a developed Bihar."

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar

In November, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took the oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats.

The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Seat Distribution Among NDA Partners

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. (ANI)