Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav hoisted the Tricolour in Bhopal on the 80th Independence Day. He praised PM Modi's leadership, stating India has emerged as a powerful nation, and paid tributes to fallen soldiers at the Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday hoisted the Tricolour at his official residence in Bhopal on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and extended his greetings to the people of the state and the country.

India a Capable and Powerful Nation: CM Yadav

CM Yadav said India had achieved freedom after a long struggle and has emerged as a capable and powerful nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today is the 80th anniversary of Independence Day of India. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh and the country. After a very long struggle, we got this opportunity of independence. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country has emerged before the world as a capable and powerful nation," the CM said.

He further expressed hope that India would continue to progress and said the country's existence stands for the welfare of humanity, the spirit of 'live and let live', and living with self-respect. "May God bless us with continued progress. The existence of India is for humanity, the welfare of all, the spirit of 'live and let live', and for living with self-respect," CM Yadav added.

CM Pays Tribute to Martyrs

Additionally, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also paid floral tributes to the statue of Bharat Mata and laid a wreath at the Shaurya Stambh at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal, paying homage to the brave soldiers of the country who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Pledge for a Developed Madhya Pradesh

Along with this, in a post on X, CM Yadav remembered the freedom fighters and urged citizens to take a pledge to sincerely fulfil their duties towards building a developed, prosperous and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh and a strong India. "As we celebrate the completion of 79 glorious years of independence today, I pay my heartfelt tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed everything for the freedom and protection of the motherland. Independence Day is not merely a national festival, but also an opportunity for introspection and to once again remember our role in nation-building. Let us all resolve to sincerely discharge our duties towards building a developed, prosperous and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh and a strong India. Jai Hind!" (ANI)