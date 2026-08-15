Armed forces have tightened security across Jammu and Kashmir for the 80th Independence Day. A tourist expressed joy at the festive mood in Srinagar, while a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' selfie point at Lal Chowk became a popular attraction for visitors.

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, armed forces tightened security across Jammu and Kashmir to maintain a strong vigil and ensure peaceful, smooth celebrations in the Valley. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at major public places of the region.

On the eve of Independence Day celebrations, a tourist from Rajasthan, Akshay, expressed joy and fulfilment upon witnessing the festive atmosphere in the region. Highlighting the strong sense of community and celebration among locals, he noted that the armed forces and police are maintaining strict vigilance to ensure safety across the region, particularly around Srinagar's Lal Chowk area.

Tourist Hails Festive Atmosphere, Security

"This is my first time visiting Jammu and Kashmir, and I feel very good being here. To celebrate this festival of freedom, I wanted to experience the atmosphere, so I came here yesterday evening. The environment was wonderful with so many people celebrating. When I woke up this morning and came out, there was a great atmosphere all around. Good security arrangements have been made, and I saw flag hoisting at various places; it felt great. I spoke to the locals, and meeting them felt wonderful; there is a true sense of togetherness when talking to them. The armed forces are on high alert at Lal Chowk and around Srinagar. Security arrangements are in place everywhere, with the BSF, armed forces, and J&K Police fully deployed so that we can celebrate this sacred occasion smoothly," Akshay told ANI.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Selfie Point at Lal Chowk

Meanwhile, under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, a Har Ghar Tiranga selfie point was established at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The selfie point at Lal Chowk attracted numerous visitors, including children and elders, who took photos and experienced a sense of peace and joy in the area.

Expressing appreciation for the initiative, Rohit Mahajan, one of the visitors, praised the effort and asserted that there was a strong sense of fervour and patriotic spirit among the people in the region. "It's a very good attraction and on this special occasion, people from different states of the country are arriving here and reaching here, it feels that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign which has been intiated by the Honorable Prime Minister, a passion has been seen among the people regarding this intiative and especially this picture from Lal Chowk of Kashmir and people are reaching here, taking pictures at this selfie point, it gives peace to the mind and a passion of patriotism is being seen," he said.

"People of every religion are here, mutual brotherhood is being seen. This is the biggest message for those people who want that maybe we will never be together. But the biggest thing is that mutual brotherhood, Kashmiriyat, the love that is found by coming here is commendable and would like to appeal to the people that you experience it once, reach Kashmir, the service here, the hospitality that people do here is commendable and especially on this occasion, today the 80th Independence Day which the whole country is celebrating and regarding that there is peace in the mind and happiness that today we are present in Lal Chowk of Kashmir and regarding this selfie point, the experience has been quite good that the small children, the elders here are taking pictures, so the feeling is quite good," Mahajan told ANI. (ANI)