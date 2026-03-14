Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urged Varuna voters to support his son Yathindra's political career. He also flagged a severe commercial LPG shortage in Bengaluru, writing to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to restore supply for hotels and restaurants.

CM Backs Son's Political Growth in Varuna

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah backed the political growth of his son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramiah, urging people of the Varuna constituency to nurture and support him just as they had supported his own rise in politics over the years.

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Speaking at an event in Mysuru, the Chief Minister said, "You have helped me grow politically. I believe and have faith that you will also work towards nurturing and supporting Yathindra's growth."

Siddaramaiah also acknowledged that he has not been able to frequently visit the Varuna constituency due to administrative responsibilities, adding that Yathindra has been looking after the constituency in his absence. "I would like to say on this occasion that I will remain in politics until my last breath, and I will serve you as much as possible. I have not been able to visit the constituency frequently. Yathindra is taking care of this constituency. Yathindra is an MLC," Siddaramaiah said.

He assured residents that all development works in the constituency would be carried out based on the inputs given by Yathindra. "Whatever Yathindra from your constituency says, I will ensure that all the development works in the Varuna constituency are carried out," he added.

Siddaramaiah further said he would remain committed to public service and continue working for the people as long as he remains in politics.

CM Flags Severe Commercial LPG Shortage in Bengaluru

eARLIER, CM Siddaramaiah has urgently requested Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, via a letter to intervene in the severe commercial LPG shortage in Bengaluru. He claimed that disruption in supply following a central directive is forcing restaurants, hotels, and catering services to the brink of temporary closure.

Highlighting that a revised order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which he said prioritises domestic LPG, has caused an unintended supply crisis for commercial users. In a letter to the Union Minister for Petroleum, he said, "While the intention behind the order to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to households across the country is well understood and appreciated, its implementation appears to have led to an unintended shortage of commercial LPG in Bengaluru."

"Several hotels and restaurant associations in the city have reported that they are unable to procure commercial LPG cylinders, and many establishments are expressing concern that they may have to temporarily shut operations if supplies are not restored soon," the letter said, further highlighting that the city hosts large ecosystem of small restaurants, mess facilities, and catering units that serve lakhs of people every day.

Impact on Public Services and Citizens

He said that the "sudden disruption" in the state's traditional supply is affecting hotels, catering establishments, and other commercial users in Bengaluru.

The letter further said, "This issue also affects a large number of students and working professionals who live away from their homes and depend on hotels and mess facilities for regular meals. In addition, Choultries (wedding halls), hostels, and event venues that rely on commercial LPG for food preparation are also facing uncertainty, particularly with scheduled social and community events."

Urges Union Minister to Intervene

The CM requested the union minister to intervene to ensure "adequate" commercial LPG supply is made available for hotels, restaurants, choultries, community halls and any other pure commercial establishments.

The letter further stated, "Appropriate directions to the Oil Marketing Companies to address the current supply constraints would help ease the situation. A timely resolution will help ensure that businesses continue to operate smoothly while also avoiding inconvenience to thousands of citizens who rely on these services on a daily basis."