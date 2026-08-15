Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announced major administrative and policing reforms for Bengaluru, establishing a Greater Bengaluru Authority and five new Municipal Corporations and Police Commissionerates. He also launched the 'Vidyarthi Sahayahasta' scheme.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday announced major administrative and policing reforms for Bengaluru aimed at improving governance and public safety as part of his Independence Day address.

Major Overhaul for Bengaluru Governance

Calling it a "historic step towards providing better governance and enhanced public safety for the people of Bengaluru", the Chief Minister said the government has constituted the Greater Bengaluru Authority along with five Municipal Corporations. "We have completed this important reform to bring governance closer to the people's doorstep," he said.

The CM also announced a significant overhaul of the city's policing structure. The Bengaluru Police Commissionerate will be reorganised into five separate Commissionerates. In addition, new police stations will be established wherever necessary. "This will further strengthen the maintenance of law and order," Shivakumar said. The announcements are part of the state government's broader efforts to decentralise administration in Bengaluru and improve civic services and security for the city's growing population.

New Education Initiative for Rural Students

Earlier in the day, CM Shivakumar announced a new initiative called "Vidyarthi Sahayahasta" aimed at expanding access to professional education for students from rural government schools. He said that under the scheme, students who have studied in rural government schools from Class I to Class X will be provided 7.5 per cent reservation within the existing 15 per cent rural reservation for admission to professional courses.

The Chief Minister said the initiative is intended to further expand access to quality professional higher education, including medical and engineering courses, for students from rural backgrounds.

Government officials stated that "Vidyarthi Sahayahasta" is part of the state's broader efforts to ensure educational equity and provide more opportunities to students in rural areas. Further details on implementation of the scheme are expected to be announced by the Department of Education in the coming weeks.