Ahead of Karnataka's new government formation, MLA Ajay Singh expressed certainty in getting a cabinet berth, adding the new govt would be a mix of experienced and new faces. Senior leaders are in Delhi to finalise the cabinet.

Ahead of Karnataka's new state government formation tomorrow, Congress MLA Ajay Singh on Tuesday expressed certainty that he "would get the Cabinet this time", adding that a new government would be a "mix of experienced and new faces".

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Congress High Command to Finalise Cabinet

Senior Congress leaders from Karnataka have converged in Delhi as the party high command, along with outgoing CM Siddaramaiah and CM designate DK Shivakumar, meet to give final shape to the new cabinet in the state. A decision on ministerial berths and the Deputy CM would be taken during the course of the meetings.

Speaking to ANI on the Karnataka new Cabinet, Jewargi MLA and Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) chairman said, "I am definitely an aspirant, and I am sure that I will get into the Cabinet this time. This time, there is going to be a mix of experienced and new faces. There is no doubt that young blood will be accommodated. I think the party high command will sit down and discuss how many people to be inducted."

Swearing-in Ceremony Scheduled

The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday (June 3) at 4:00 pm.

Speculation and Last-Minute Meetings

Furthermore, Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited 'Saravana Bhavan' in the national capital along with several state leaders to have breakfast. All the meeting MLAs, in the absence of Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar, interacted with the outgoing CM. Several Congress leaders, among those present, were Satish Jarkiholi and MC Sudhakar in the breakfast meeting.

Speculation is rife that several ministers from the outgoing Siddaramaiah cabinet may be dropped to make way for fresh leadership. However, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of the outgoing Chief Minister, confidently stated that Rahul Gandhi previously assured him of a cabinet induction.

All senior Congress leaders have reached the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. Among those were Senior leader KC Venugopal, Siddaramaiah, Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar, Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi and MC Sudhakar. (ANI)