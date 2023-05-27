Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka cabinet: 24 MLAs, including 1 woman, take oath as ministers; check details

    On Friday, the Congress announced the names of 24 more ministers, taking the strength of the cabinet to 34, the maximum allowed under the law. Congress leaders HK Patil and Krishna Byregowda were sworn in as ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet expansion.

    Karnataka on Saturday (May 27) got a full cabinet, with 24 Congress MLAs taking oath as ministers, a week after chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and eight other ministers took an oath of office.

    MLAs HK Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, HC Mahadevappa, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre and former state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao were among those who took oath today.

    Meanwhile, supporters of Karnataka Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani staged a protest outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office, demanding that he be given a ministerial position in the state government.

    Of the new names, six hail from the Lingayat community, four from the Vokkaliga community, three from scheduled castes, two from scheduled tribes, and five from other backward classes. The Muslim, Jain, Brahmin and Namdhari Reddy communities have one representative each in this list. Only one woman is part of the cabinet.

    PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary

    The announcement came after four days of hectic deliberations between Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and the Congress leadership in Delhi, attempting to strike a balance between the aspirations of leaders from different castes, regions and allegiances. This was made particularly tricky given the Congress’s impressive victory, the best in the state since 1989, winning 135 seats in the 224-member assembly.

