BJP's Ashok Bajpai claims Congress infighting led to Siddaramaiah's resignation as Karnataka CM. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted the resignation, with Siddaramaiah continuing as caretaker CM until a new government is formed.

BJP alleges Congress infighting led to resignation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Bajpai on Friday reacted to the political developments in Karnataka following the resignation of Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister, alleging that the Congress had been facing internal differences over the Chief Minister's post for a long time and that the party high command had been struggling to maintain stability within the government.

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Speaking to ANI, Bajpai said the Congress leadership had remained occupied with handling the situation in Karnataka amid speculation regarding a possible leadership transition and concerns over internal divisions "There has been infighting within the Congress regarding the Chief Minister for a long time. I believe that even the High Command was occupied with how to save the government from this horse-trading. And today, such a situation has arisen that perhaps the Chief Minister has resigned. Now, for that, when the Governor is available there, he will administer the oath to the new Chief Minister, and the new Chief Minister will have to prove his majority and so on, as the Governor deems fit. He is probably not there right now; the next course of action will be decided only after his arrival," Bajpai said.

Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation

Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect.

According to an official order issued from Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah will continue to function as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made. "In exercise of the powers conferred on me under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, I, THAAWARCHAND GEHLOT, Governor of Karnataka, have accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah shall continue to function as Chief Minister till alternative arrangements are made," the order stated.

Congress prepares for new government formation

The development followed Siddaramaiah's decision to step down after directions from the Congress high command amid months of speculation over a leadership transition in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress has stepped up preparations for the formation of a new government. Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is scheduled to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Friday to discuss Cabinet reshuffle plans and other organisational matters.

New cabinet structure discussed

According to party sources, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala will hold discussions with the Congress leadership on Cabinet formation, Rajya Sabha nominations and MLC elections.

Sources said several ministers from the outgoing Siddaramaiah Cabinet may not find a place in the proposed Shivakumar-led government. The party is also considering appointing four Deputy Chief Ministers to ensure social and regional balance.

Sources further indicated that Siddaramaiah's son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah is expected to be inducted into the new Cabinet and could be assigned a key portfolio.

The Congress Legislative Party meeting is expected to be finalised shortly, following which the date for Shivakumar's oath-taking ceremony as Karnataka Chief Minister is likely to be announced. (ANI)