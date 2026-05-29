The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started using an advanced digital investigation method called the “tunnel view” technique in the mysterious death case of former actor-model Twisha Sharma.

Twisha, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her death triggered serious allegations from her family, who accused her husband and in-laws of harassment, domestic violence and murder.

Now, the CBI is trying to recreate Twisha’s final movements and the exact sequence of events before her death through a minute-by-minute digital reconstruction.