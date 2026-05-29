A viral video of Indian tourists performing Garba on a Vietnamese airport tarmac has sparked widespread debate. The footage shows the group dancing near a parked plane, leading to discussions online about public conduct, safety, and travel etiquette.

A video of a group of Indian tourists practicing Garba on a Vietnamese airport tarmac has sparked a lot of internet discussion about public conduct and travel etiquette. Travellers appear to be dancing in a circle next to a parked VietJet Air plane in the video, which has been extensively shared on Instagram, Reddit, and other social media sites. A few close travellers stopped to observe the spontaneous performance, which appeared to have happened either before or after boarding procedures, while others kept going through the area.

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In an open area of the tarmac near the aeroplane, group members can be seen eagerly executing traditional Garba steps in the video. For safety reasons, passenger mobility is often restricted on airport tarmacs, which are strictly regulated zones.

Many observers condemned the group for selecting a very delicate operational zone for the dance, while others characterised the moment as a joyful display of culture.

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Many social media users contended that such activity was improper in an international travel scenario, raising questions about security, airport etiquette, and public decorum in the wake of the video. Several commenters urged more understanding of local laws and public etiquette when travelling abroad, claiming that incidences such as these perpetuate unfavourable preconceptions about Indian visitors abroad.

One user wrote, "It's way too unnecessary. I don't see this with the old or previous generation of Gujaratis who live abroad."

Another said, "That's stupid and unnecessary. I'm Gujarati and love Garba, but this is too much."

A third added, "People are happy but need to understand the time and place and respect it as well."

Discussions on such disputes involving Indian travel agencies in previous years have also been rekindled by the episode. In one instance, a sizable tourist group in Austria apparently put pressure on local street musicians in Innsbruck to perform Garba music, which led to resentment. In a another instance, visitors to Dubai received backlash online for setting up a sizable dancing circle inside the packed Burj Khalifa observation deck.