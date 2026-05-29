Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad achieved the ISO 9001:2015 Certification for transparent citizen services and administrative excellence after a major revamp led by SHO N Bose Kiran, turning it into a modern, corporate-style workspace.

Gandhi Nagar Police Station under the Hyderabad City Police achieved a major milestone by receiving the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Certification in recognition of its transparent citizen services, administrative excellence, and modern infrastructure standards. The transformation was led by Station House Officer Inspector N Bose Kiran, who modernised the police station into a corporate-style, eco-friendly workspace with upgraded public facilities and organised administrative systems.

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The newly renovated ISO-certified premises were inaugurated by Rashita Krishnamurthy, DCP Secunderabad Zone, in the presence of Additional DCP J Narasiah and ACP A Yadagiri. Senior officials also participated in a plantation drive to promote greenery within the station premises.

Infrastructure and Operational Upgrades

According to Hyderabad Police, several infrastructure and operational upgrades were undertaken as part of the revamp. These included systematic organisation of files, FIR records and case property rooms, along with complete interior and exterior renovation of the building with energy-efficient LED lighting. Authorities also carried out repairs to drainage and leakage issues using quality waterproofing solutions and removed or relocated abandoned and seized vehicles to create additional operational space within the station compound. A dedicated citizens' reception lobby with comfortable seating arrangements was established to improve public accessibility and service delivery. Staff barracks and rest areas were also modernised as part of the redevelopment work.

Green Initiatives

As part of the green initiative, vertical planter pots and air-purifying plants were installed across the premises, while overgrown trees were professionally pruned to improve sunlight and ventilation. (ANI)