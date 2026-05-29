Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, hailing his contributions to farmers' welfare, democratic values, and for giving a voice to rural India.

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, remembering his contribution to strengthening democratic values from the freedom struggle to the Emergency period and his commitment to farmers' welfare.

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In a post on X, Shah said Charan Singh presented a development model centred on prosperous farmers and an agriculture-based economy, giving India a new direction.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एवं भारत रत्न चौधरी चरण सिंह जी ने स्वतंत्रता संग्राम से लेकर आपातकाल तक लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों को सशक्त बनाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। उन्होंने समृद्ध किसान और कृषि आधारित अर्थव्यवस्था का विकास मॉडल प्रस्तुत कर भारत को नई दिशा दी। ईमानदारी, सादगी और किसान… pic.twitter.com/H3LfMDkJqX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 29, 2026

"Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji played a pivotal role in strengthening democratic values from the freedom struggle to the Emergency period. He presented a development model for prosperous farmers and an agriculture-based economy, giving India a new direction. On the death anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji, who was devoted to honesty, simplicity, and the interests of farmers, millions of salutations," said Shah.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Homage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, remembering him as a leader who brought the voice of farmers, labourers and rural India to the centre of national discourse.

In a post on X, Adityanath said Charan Singh's simple life, dedication to farmers and commitment to public welfare politics will continue to inspire generations.

किसानों, मजदूरों और ग्रामीण भारत की आवाज को राष्ट्रीय विमर्श के केंद्र में स्थापित करने वाले पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, 'भारत रत्न' चौधरी चरण सिंह जी की पुण्यतिथि पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उनका सादगीपूर्ण जीवन, किसानों के प्रति समर्पण और जनकल्याण की राजनीति हम सभी को सदैव प्रेरणा देती… pic.twitter.com/EY8ysbmQXa — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 29, 2026

"On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, who placed the voice of farmers, laborers, and rural India at the center of national discourse, humble tribute. His simple life, dedication to farmers, and politics of public welfare will continue to inspire us all forever," said Adityanath.

Who Was Chaudhary Charan Singh?

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born on December 23, 1902, and served as India's fifth Prime Minister from July 1979 to January 1980. He held several key portfolios during his political career, including Minister for Home and Agriculture in CB Gupta's ministry in 1960, and Minister for Agriculture and Forests in Sucheta Kripalani's ministry between 1962 and 1963.

Notable Contributions

Among his notable contributions were the Redemption Bill of 1939, which played a significant role in providing relief to rural debtors, and the Land Holding Act of 1960, implemented during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, which aimed to reduce land ceilings uniformly across the state. (ANI)

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