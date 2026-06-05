BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was detained in Vijayapura while protesting the Karnataka govt's decision to allow hijab in educational institutions. He and his supporters attempted to distribute saffron shawls to students, leading to police intervention.

BJP MLA Detained Over Saffron Shawl Protest

Police on Friday detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and his supporters during a protest against the Karnataka government's new order allowing school and college students to wear hijab.

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Yatnal was taken into police custody after he and his supporters attempted to distribute saffron shawls to students near Darbar College, triggering tension over protests linked to permission for hijab in schools and colleges.

This comes after Yatnal reached the premises of Darbar Educational Institution along with his supporters to distribute saffron shawls to students, following which an argument broke out with the authorities.

However, the police intervened and stopped the move, following which an argument broke out between Yatnal's supporters and the police personnel.

The situation turned tense for a short while, with supporters raising slogans against the police department.

Officials said that when Yatnal arrived at the spot, he and several of his supporters were detained before they could proceed with the distribution of saffron shawls.

They were later taken away in a police vehicle.

Some supporters also sat in front of the police vehicle in an attempt to block its movement, after which police cleared the area and restored order.

Police said the situation was brought under control after additional forces were deployed in the area.

Context of the Government's Order

The remarks come after the then Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 14 clarified the state government's decision to withdraw the February 5, 2022, order banning religious attire in educational institutions, stating that the revised guidelines permit not only the Hijab but also other traditionally worn religious symbols such as the sacred thread (Janivara), Rudraksha and Shiva beads.

Yatnal Attacks Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, reacting to Lok Sabha LoP statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "would step down within a year", Vijayapura MLA Yatnal launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Rahul Gandhi has gone mad. He has no brains. Wherever Rahul Gandhi has gone, Congress has collapsed. Rahul Gandhi is gone, Congress is gone." (ANI)