    Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra urges VP to postpone oath for Congress MP amid 'Pakistan Zindabad' row

    Karnataka's BJP President, B. Y. Vijayendra, plans to write to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, requesting a postponement in Congress MP Naseer Hussain's oath-taking amid allegations linking him to pro-Pakistan slogans. Former CM Basavaraja Bommai demands apologies from those defending the slogan chanters, stressing the need to identify all involved in the act of treason.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Karnataka's BJP President, B. Y. Vijayendra, announced plans to write a formal letter to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over the outcry in pro-Pakistan slogans. The letter is to request a postponement in administering the oath to Congress MP Naseer Hussain until a thorough investigation into the matter is concluded.

    The controversy erupted following allegations that Naseer Hussain could potentially be the fourth convict in the case related to the chanting of pro-Pakistan slogans. Vijayendra emphasized the need for a comprehensive probe to unearth the masterminds behind the incident. He asserted that Hussain should not be permitted to take oath until he is cleared of any involvement in the case.

    Bengaluru police arrests 3 for 'Pakistan Zindabad' sloganeering in Vidhana Soudha

    Former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai also weighed in on the issue, demanding apologies from those who spoke on behalf of individuals shouting the controversial slogans. Speaking at Belagavi airport, Bommai stressed the importance of identifying all parties involved in the act of treason.

    What's the case?

    During the RS elections in Karnataka, 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised during Congress MP Naseer Hussain's victory celebration at Vidhana Soudha. The Vidhana Soudha police had registered a case regarding the incident and carried out the investigation. On the 4th of March, 3 supporters of the Congress MP were arrested regarding the incident. 

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
