UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed Akhilesh Yadav's promise to develop Ayodhya, accusing the SP of opposing Hindu traditions. He cited past actions against Ram devotees and challenged Yadav to also speak on Mathura and Kashi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a frontal attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his earlier remarks on Ayodhya, accusing the party of opposing religious traditions and development linked to the Hindu faith. CM Yogi asserted that Ayodhya has regained global prominence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Addressing a public programme during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of 143 development projects worth ₹548 crore in Hathras, the Chief Minister referred to earlier remarks attributed to Akhilesh Yadav and said the Samajwadi Party was attempting to redefine Ayodhya's identity. "I was reading a statement of the President of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav. He was saying that if his government comes, it will make Ayodhya a religious city. What religious city will you make? You have seen your history," Yogi Adityanath said.

The CM's remarks come a day after Akhilesh Yadav promised to make Ayodhya into a "peerless and inimitable sacred city" if voted into power. Posting about the promise on X, he wrote "With devotion and integrity, we take this pledge that, by forming a new government, we shall develop 'Ayodhya' into a peerless and inimitable sacred city, where devotees from across the world will experience the unparalleled essence of true spirituality." हम धर्मनिष्ठता और सत्यनिष्ठता के साथ ये संकल्प लेते हैं कि नई सरकार बनाकर ‘अयोध्या’ को एक ऐसी अनुपम-अनुकरणीय धार्मिक नगरी के रूप में विकसित करेंगे, जहाँ विश्व भर से आए श्रद्धालु सच्ची आध्यात्मिकता की अद्वितीय अनुभूति करेंगे। प्रभु के आशीर्वाद के साथ, हम अयोध्या के सनातन मान को… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 27, 2026

CM Yogi Accuses SP of Anti-Hindu Policies

CM Yogi further alleged that the earlier Samajwadi Party government had taken action against Ram devotees, stating, "Your people shot at the Ram devotees. Your government shot them."

Highlighting developments in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said the city had transformed due to the efforts of devotees and the Modi government. "Today, with the hard work and effort of the Ram devotees, Ayodhya is under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Now, the Treta Yuga is being commemorated," he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition party in the UP assembly, he added, "Even your mouth is watering. You had also stopped the organisation of Krishna Janmashtami in police stations and jails. You had also put a ban on the Kavad Yatra."

The Chief Minister also cited development works in other districts, claiming that over 22 temples were beautified in Hathras. "Was this possible during the time of the Socialist Party? At that time, money used to go to the boundary walls of graveyards. We have diverted that same money towards temples," he said.

Yogi Challenges Opposition on Mathura and Kashi

Yogi Adityanath further asserted that Ayodhya's religious identity had been strengthened and urged the opposition to "have a glimpse of Ramlala once," referring to the child deity at the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya.

He also expanded Yadav's earlier remarks to other religious sites, saying, "Now let's talk about Mathura. If you are really trying to call yourself religious, speak openly about Mathura Vrindavan and the birthplace of Shri Krishna. The birthplace of Shri Krishna should also be honoured."

Tthe Chief Minister said the government was working to improve facilities for devotees across religious centres, including Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi Varanasi.

Criticising the opposition further, he said, "You don't have any agenda other than kneeling down in front of the Mullahs and Maulvis. Don't do the work of sprinkling dust on development." (ANI)