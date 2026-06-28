Gujarat's traditional Sankheda furniture, known for its lacquer work, is gaining global acclaim. Supported by government efforts and the upcoming VGRC 2026, the craft empowers local artisans and boosts the state's cultural economy.

Sankheda furniture holds a special place among Gujarat's traditional handicrafts. Known for its colourful lacquer work on wood and intricate handcrafted designs, it has grown beyond Gujarat and gained recognition across India and in international markets. This growth has been driven by the continuous efforts of the Government and the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation, a release said.

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It said that the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) Central Gujarat 2026, to be held on June 29 and 30 at GSFC University in Vadodara, will not only promote investment and industrial growth but also showcase Gujarat's rich handicrafts and cultural heritage to the world. As part of the vision of 'Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat,' the State Government is connecting traditional artisans and local industries with new markets. Sankheda furniture is a key part of this effort and today represents Gujarat's rich heritage and self-reliant economy.

A Rich 200-Year-Old Legacy

Sankheda furniture is a traditional wooden handicraft from Sankheda village near Vadodara. The Kharadi artisan community has kept this craft alive for generations. It is believed that nearly 200 years ago, a saint taught local carpenter families the art of decorating wooden furniture with lacquer and metallic finishes. Since then, the craft has continued to grow and thrive.

Empowering Artisans Through State Initiatives

To connect traditional artisans with markets, promote their craftsmanship, and attract the younger generation towards this profession, the Corporation has undertaken several initiatives. Artisans are being provided opportunities to showcase their creations through exhibitions, fairs, and marketing platforms. In addition, proper training and financial assistance have enhanced their skills and capabilities.

The Art of Making Sankheda Furniture

This handicraft has primarily developed in Sankheda and the surrounding areas of Vadodara and Chhota Udepur districts. Artisans from the Kharadi carpenter community shape the wood using traditional tools and lathe machines. This is followed by hand-painted designs, lacquer coating, and polishing, the release said. It may take nearly a month to complete a single piece of furniture. The craft is prominently reflected in swings, stools, chairs, sofa sets, baby cradles, and dining tables. Every piece clearly showcases the artisans' dedication, experience, and skills passed down through generations.

GI Tag and Modernization Efforts

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag awarded to Sankheda furniture has further strengthened its unique identity. The Corporation provides artisans with training in modern designs, quality improvement, new production techniques, and marketing. As a result, they are producing more attractive and high-quality products in line with changing market demands. These efforts have led to an estimated 20 to 40 per cent increase in artisans' income.

National and International Market Expansion

To strengthen the national and international identity of Sankheda furniture, it has been showcased at various handicraft fairs, expos, and exhibitions. Events held in major cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Mumbai have opened doors to new customers. In addition, direct market access has been created through emporiums and other sales channels. At present, approximately three Sankheda furniture artisans are directly associated with these initiatives, while thousands of people are indirectly connected to this traditional handicraft economy, the release noted.

Today, Sankheda furniture is in demand in cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Its presence is also expanding in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the UAE. Traditional swings, chairs, sofa sets, and other home decor products are gaining popularity among customers.

Future Prospects and Innovation

Experts believe that greater emphasis on modern designs, digital marketing, and innovative products is essential to encourage stronger participation of the younger generation in this craft. Initiatives such as social media promotion, e-commerce, and experience-based exhibitions can play an important role in this direction, as per the release.

A Symbol of 'Local to Global' Vision

Today, Sankheda furniture is more than a traditional handicraft. It supports the rural economy, empowers artisans, and preserves Gujarat's cultural heritage, the release said. Platforms like VGRC Central Gujarat 2026 are creating new opportunities to connect this craft with investors, buyers, and global markets. With the State Government's continued support, Sankheda furniture is turning the vision of "Local to Global" into reality while contributing to the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Gujarat, the release added. (ANI)