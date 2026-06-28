The YSRCP condemned an alleged attack on its leaders in Penumaka, accusing CM Chandrababu Naidu of running a "police state." Leader of Opposition Botsa Satyanarayana described the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh as "jungle raj."

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday condemned the alleged attack on its leaders during a visit to Penumaka and accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of running the government "with police support rather than public backing."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

YSRCP Alleges 'Jungle Raj' in Andhra Pradesh

Addressing reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Botsa Satyanarayana said the law and order situation in the state had "completely deteriorated" and described it as "jungle raj."

He alleged that YSRCP MLCs and former ministers were travelling to Penumaka at the invitation of local farmers to assess alleged harassment related to land issues when their convoy was intercepted and attacked. "Our leaders were going to Penumaka after locals invited them to understand the ground situation. While on the way, TDP goons stopped the convoy and attacked it. We strongly condemn this and demand strict action against those involved," Satyanarayana said.

He further claimed that the visit was part of a democratic process to understand farmers' grievances, alleging that they were being "systematically harassed" over land acquisition issues.

Accusations of Cover-Up and Political Harassment

Questioning the state government's claims of development in Amaravati, the YSRCP leader alleged that authorities were attempting to suppress ground realities. "If there is real development, why are we being stopped from visiting? They are afraid the truth will come out," he said.

Satyanarayana also accused the government of targeting political opponents. "Anyone questioning the government is being harassed and implicated in false cases. Chandrababu Naidu is running the state with police support, not public support," he alleged.

Wider Grievances Raised by Party

While also citing the alleged custodial death of Sai Krishna, he said it reflected the prevailing "jungle raj" in the state.

The YSRCP leader further alleged that farmers across Andhra Pradesh were facing hardship due to the government's failure to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

He also criticised the state government's liquor policy, alleging that outlets were being opened in sensitive public places such as beaches and airports, calling it "against public sentiment and tradition."

The party reiterated its demand that those involved in the alleged attack on its delegation be identified and brought to justice. (ANI)