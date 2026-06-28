Andhra Pradesh launched a statewide Pulse Polio drive, aiming to vaccinate 49.2 lakh children under five. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav initiated the program, part of a nationwide effort that also sees extensive campaigns in Himachal Pradesh.

AP Minister Launches Pulse Polio Drive

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday administered polio drops to children during the Pulse Polio program at the Bhavani Gardens Urban Primary Health Center in the Industrial Estate area. Speaking to ANI, Satya Kumar Yadav said, "National Immunisation Programme, the Health Department in Andhra Pradesh has taken up a polio vaccination program statewide. We have identified 49.2 lakh children below the age of 5 years who are eligible for polio vaccination. Accordingly, the camps are being organised, and a house-to-house vaccination program is also going on for the next three days, starting from today to the 30th. Apart from this, in transit areas like railway stations and bus stands, the vaccination program is also going on."

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Nationwide Campaign Underway

The nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme is underway on Sunday, with special attention being given to children from birth up to five years of age. A special immunisation camp has been established at Chinna Mani Nagar Park in Thoothukudi to facilitate the distribution of life-saving polio drops. As part of the nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme, an immunisation camp has been set up where parents are bringing their children to receive the life-saving polio vaccine. Health officials have urged all parents to ensure that every child below the age of five receives the polio drops without fail.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh has completed all preparations for the National Immunisation Day (NID) Pulse Polio Campaign to be held on Sunday, June 28, with the Health Department aiming to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops to nearly 5.94 lakh children below the age of five through 4,753 Pulse Polio booths across the state. Health authorities have completed the deployment of vaccines, logistics, trained vaccination teams and supervisors at all designated locations to facilitate the statewide immunisation exercise. (ANI)