Karnataka BJP calls for protest in Belagavi on December 13 against Congress failure in state

State BJP President BY Vijayendra plans a 25,000-strong protest in Belgaum against the "anti-people" Congress government, citing neglect of farmers and alleged minority appeasement. He criticizes government policies, citing a lack of response to farmer distress and attacks on BJP leaders.

BY Vijayendra, the Karnataka BJP President has announced plans for a protest meeting with over 25,000 attendees, targeting the "anti-people" Congress government. Addressing a gathering of BJP leaders in Belgaum, he highlighted the city's historical significance in state politics, emphasizing the need to make Belgaum a catalyst for change.

Vijayendra urged activists to tirelessly work towards removing the corruption-riddled Congress government from the district. He emphasized the district's importance within Karnataka's political framework and proposed staging protests in Belgaum, echoing the sentiment until a BJP-led government is reinstated in the state.



BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka even if elections are conducted today: Former CM BS Yediyurappa

Calling for an end to the Siddaramaiah-led Congress regime, Vijayendra accused the government of neglecting farmers' concerns, citing the administration's alleged failure to address the drought crisis. He criticized the government's purported anti-Hindu policies and claimed that despite inadequate funds for farmers, the focus was directed towards allocating ₹10,000 crore to minorities.



Karnataka: BJP State President BY Vijayendra leads relief efforts for victims of cyclonic storm

Expressing dismay over the state government's priorities, Vijayendra lamented the lack of response to farmers' distress, asserting that the government's actions seemed biased towards minority appeasement.

In response to instances of farmer suicides and attacks on BJP leaders, including the fatal assault on Dalit leader Prithwisingh, Vijayendra denounced the government's alleged negligence. He criticized the police's handling of cases, claiming a lack of adequate action and expressing distrust in their proceedings.