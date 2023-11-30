Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka even if elections are conducted today: Former CM BS Yediyurappa

    Former CM Yediyurappa predicts BJP's triumphant win with over 135 seats in Karnataka elections at a district BJP felicitation event. He expresses surprise at B.Y. Vijayendra's state president appointment but affirms support, urging workers for a clean sweep of all 28 Lok Sabha seats under Vijayendra's leadership, showcasing BJP's determination for electoral success.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa, expressed confidence that if state elections were held today, the party would secure over 135 seats, ensuring a resounding victory. Speaking at a felicitation event for the district BJP, attended by the newly appointed state president B.Y. Vijayendra at Prerana Hall in the city on Wednesday, Yediyurappa oozed certainty in the party's prospects.

    Reflecting on Vijayendra's unexpected appointment as the state president, Yediyurappa revealed his initial disbelief upon hearing about the decision from BJP National President Nadda Ji over the phone. 

    Political dynamics unveiled: Nikhil-Vijayendra duo echoes Yediyurappa-Kumaraswamy era

    He stated that he affirmed his acceptance only after Vijayendra personally confirmed the news. He also expressed his joy as everyone in the state has been welcoming after Vijayendra’s appointment as state BJP president.  Emphasizing the party's vigour, Yediyurappa encouraged the workers to rectify any shortcomings, strengthen the party under Vijayendra's leadership, and aim for a clean sweep of all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections.

    Yediyurappa's bold assertion highlighted the BJP's ambition and determination, setting the stage for a confident stride into potential electoral contests.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
