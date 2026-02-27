Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini refuted Congress's paddy scam allegations in the Vidhan Sabha, detailing government actions like FIRs and recoveries. He highlighted the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal for transparency and direct farmer payments.

Proceedings of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha continued on Friday, with the Opposition raising the issue of an alleged paddy procurement scam in the state. Congress MLAs Aditya Surjewala and Ashok Arora moved a Calling Attention motion over the matter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Refutes Scam Allegations, Cites Procurement Data

Responding to the allegations, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that if any irregularities had occurred in paddy procurement, the government had taken action. Referring to Ashok Arora's claim of a Rs 5,000 crore scam, the Chief Minister countered that even bigger scams had taken place during the Congress regime. Sharing procurement data, he said, "In 2021-22, 54.72 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of PR and non-basmati paddy were procured in Haryana, followed by 59.29 lakh MT in 2022-23, 58.94 lakh MT in 2023-24, and 59.98 lakh MT in 2025-26. For basmati paddy, procurement stood at 34 lakh MT in 2021-22, 35.36 lakh MT in 2022-23, 42.55 lakh MT in 2023-24, and 44.84 lakh MT in 2025-26. This year, production of PR paddy is expected to reach 62.13 lakh MT."

The Chief Minister added that central agencies undertake paddy procurement in Haryana and that the state government has rectified shortcomings in the system. He said checkpoints have been set up from the arrival of paddy in mandis to the return of rice. Accusing the Opposition of ignoring improvements, he said they were falsely branding the present dispensation as merely a "portal government," adding that farmers had suffered due to alleged irregularities during the Congress tenure.

Government Details Corrective Measures and Actions Taken

On measures taken, he said, "Farmers register their crops on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal, which provides accurate data on the area under cultivation and estimated yield. In 2025-26, 3.01 lakh farmers sold 13.62 lakh MT of PR paddy through the system. For the upcoming season, an estimated arrival of 97.86 lakh MT of paddy is expected. Payments for procured crops are being transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts through the portal. Mandis are being modernised, and irregularities are addressed promptly. Verification of paddy stored in rice mills was conducted through district-level committees, leading to 12 FIRs being registered against officials, commission agents and millers. Departmental action and charge sheets were issued against 75 officials and employees, of whom 28 were suspended. A total of Rs 6.37 crore has been recovered and deposited into the government treasury."

'Farmer-Centric and Transparent' Policies Highlighted

He also cited efforts on bajra procurement, geo-tagging, e-gate passes, biometric verification, vehicle tracking, and integration of the portal with IFMS to ensure the timely supply of fertilisers and prevent diversion. Criticising previous governments, he alleged farmers earlier had to wait up to six months for payments, adding, "Over the past 12 years, the present government has transferred Rs 1.64 lakh crore directly into farmers' accounts. Our policies are farmer-centric and transparent." (ANI)